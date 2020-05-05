Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€6.80” Price Target for Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €6.80 ($7.91) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 109.62% from the stock’s current price.

KCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Independent Research set a €3.50 ($4.07) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.40 ($7.44) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €4.99 ($5.81).

Get Kloeckner & Co SE alerts:

KCO stock opened at €3.24 ($3.77) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $323.59 million and a P/E ratio of -5.76. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €2.61 ($3.04) and a 1 year high of €7.36 ($8.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.83, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.14.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.