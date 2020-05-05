Berenberg Bank Reiterates €8.00 Price Target for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.30) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AIXA. Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.85 ($11.45).

Shares of Aixtron stock opened at €8.59 ($9.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.15 million and a P/E ratio of 29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.97. Aixtron has a 12-month low of €6.01 ($6.99) and a 12-month high of €11.59 ($13.48).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

