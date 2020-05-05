Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €215.00 by Berenberg Bank

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been given a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nord/LB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €190.32 ($221.30).

Shares of ETR LIN opened at €164.90 ($191.74) on Tuesday. Linde has a 12-month low of €130.45 ($151.69) and a 12-month high of €208.60 ($242.56). The company has a market cap of $88.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €159.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €179.19.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

