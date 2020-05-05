Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €125.00 Price Target

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €107.79 ($125.33).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

FRA MRK opened at €101.50 ($118.02) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 52 week high of €115.00 ($133.72). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €95.96 and a 200-day moving average price of €106.70.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.