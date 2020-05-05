Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €94.00 Price Target for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €94.00 ($109.30) price target from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Independent Research set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €107.79 ($125.33).

MRK stock opened at €101.50 ($118.02) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($133.72). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €95.96 and a 200 day moving average of €106.70.

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

