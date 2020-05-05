Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €94.00 Price Target for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €94.00 ($109.30) price target from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Independent Research set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €107.79 ($125.33).

MRK stock opened at €101.50 ($118.02) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($133.72). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €95.96 and a 200 day moving average of €106.70.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

