Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 110 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been given a CHF 110 price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 91 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 100 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC set a CHF 89 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 93 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 93.46.

Novartis has a fifty-two week low of CHF 72.45 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 88.30.

