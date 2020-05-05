Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €55.00 by Berenberg Bank

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €55.00 ($63.95) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.08% from the stock’s previous close.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €53.80 ($62.56).

Kion Group stock opened at €41.96 ($48.79) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($95.14). The business has a 50-day moving average of €41.40 and a 200-day moving average of €54.01.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

