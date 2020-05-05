Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) PT Set at €18.00 by Berenberg Bank

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) received a €18.00 ($20.93) target price from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Baader Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.77 ($24.15).

ETR JUN3 opened at €15.82 ($18.40) on Tuesday. Jungheinrich has a 1 year low of €10.06 ($11.70) and a 1 year high of €31.34 ($36.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $759.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €19.57.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

