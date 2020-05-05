Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Glencore from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Glencore to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 234.33 ($3.08).

Get Glencore alerts:

GLEN opened at GBX 144.96 ($1.91) on Tuesday. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 109.76 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 339.25 ($4.46). The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 133.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 205.30.

In other news, insider Peter Coates bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £101,600 ($133,649.04).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.