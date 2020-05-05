M&G’s (MNG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M&G (LON:MNG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price (down from GBX 295 ($3.88)) on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 234.40 ($3.08).

Shares of M&G stock opened at GBX 127 ($1.67) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95. M&G has a 12 month low of GBX 86.40 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of £113.95 ($149.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.17.

In related news, insider Michael Evans acquired 51,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £50,078.19 ($65,875.02). Also, insider Clare Bousfield sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49), for a total value of £2,971.90 ($3,909.37).

About M&G

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

