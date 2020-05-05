Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

JSG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Service Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

LON:JSG opened at GBX 117 ($1.54) on Tuesday. Johnson Service Group has a 1-year low of GBX 76.50 ($1.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 226 ($2.97). The firm has a market capitalization of $432.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 113.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 172.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In other Johnson Service Group news, insider Nicholas Gregg purchased 10,000 shares of Johnson Service Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,256.51).

Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company supplies workwear garments and protective wear under the Apparelmaster brand, as well as provides laundering services. It also offers linen services to the hotel, restaurant, and catering markets through the Stalbridge, South West Laundry, London Linen, Bourne, Afonwen, and PLS brands.

