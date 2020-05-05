GetBusy’s (GETB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

GetBusy (LON:GETB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of GETB stock opened at GBX 64.60 ($0.85) on Tuesday. GetBusy has a 1-year low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 75 ($0.99). The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 53.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.88.

GetBusy (LON:GETB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX (2.49) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (0.90) (($0.01)) by GBX (1.59) (($0.02)).

GetBusy Plc develops and sells document management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company focuses on electronic document management, communication, and productivity. It offers SmartVault, a cloud document management system for small and medium enterprises; and Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management system designed for medium to large enterprise businesses, which allows businesses to automatically file their emails, search content inside their stored documents, approve documents, track files, generate end-to-end audits, and optimize processes and workflows.

