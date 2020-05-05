Mears Group (LON:MER) Given Hold Rating at Liberum Capital

Mears Group (LON:MER)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mears Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of MER stock opened at GBX 171.46 ($2.26) on Tuesday. Mears Group has a 1 year low of GBX 115.40 ($1.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 323 ($4.25). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 159.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 247.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64.

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

