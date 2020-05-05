JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JET. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($105.24) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($81.56) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 8,820 ($116.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,577.13 ($112.83).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 8,172 ($107.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,025.20. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of GBX 65.28 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,000 ($118.39).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.