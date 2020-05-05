Mears Group’s (MER) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Mears Group (LON:MER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MER. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mears Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Mears Group alerts:

LON:MER opened at GBX 170 ($2.24) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. Mears Group has a 52-week low of GBX 115.40 ($1.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 323 ($4.25). The firm has a market cap of $187.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 159.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 247.65.

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.