Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $229.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.94 million. On average, analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MGY opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

MGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 201,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $1,491,420.00. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

