BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Price Target Cut to GBX 182

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 182 ($2.39) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the communications services company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.09% from the stock’s previous close.

BT.A has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded BT Group – CLASS A to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 146 ($1.92) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 184.75 ($2.43).

LON:BT.A opened at GBX 116.60 ($1.53) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion and a PE ratio of 5.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 120.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 164.96. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52-week low of GBX 102.90 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 229.80 ($3.02).

In other news, insider Matthew Key acquired 66,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £78,390.94 ($103,118.84). Also, insider Philip Jansen sold 194,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.74), for a total transaction of £257,182.20 ($338,308.60).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Analyst Recommendations for BT Group - CLASS A (LON:BT.A)

