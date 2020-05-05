BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.81) price target (down previously from GBX 685 ($9.01)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 670 ($8.81) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 759 ($9.98) to GBX 607 ($7.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective (up previously from GBX 576 ($7.58)) on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 667.67 ($8.78).

LON BA opened at GBX 494.40 ($6.50) on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 672.80 ($8.85). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 513.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 573.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

