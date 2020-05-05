RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) PT Lowered to GBX 4,400 at Peel Hunt

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Commerzbank lowered their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 2,470 ($32.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,928.33 ($51.67).

Shares of LON:RHIM opened at GBX 2,410 ($31.70) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,059.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,147.88. RHI Magnesita has a 52 week low of GBX 1,419 ($18.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,015 ($65.97). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.98.

In other RHI Magnesita news, insider Stefan Borgas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,151 ($28.30) per share, with a total value of £107,550 ($141,475.93).

RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

