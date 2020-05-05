Regional REIT’s (RGL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON RGL opened at GBX 78.24 ($1.03) on Tuesday. Regional REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 122.40 ($1.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.22, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 101.97. The company has a market cap of $327.95 million and a P/E ratio of 8.71.

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

