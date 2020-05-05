Regional REIT’s (RGL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON RGL opened at GBX 78.24 ($1.03) on Tuesday. Regional REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 122.40 ($1.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.22, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 101.97. The company has a market cap of $327.95 million and a P/E ratio of 8.71.
Regional REIT Company Profile
Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.