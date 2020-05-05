Regional REIT’s (RGL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON RGL opened at GBX 78.24 ($1.03) on Tuesday. Regional REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 122.40 ($1.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.22, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 101.97. The company has a market cap of $327.95 million and a P/E ratio of 8.71.

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Charles G. Goldman Sells 88,317 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings Stock
Charles G. Goldman Sells 88,317 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings Stock
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc Major Shareholder Purchases $4,800,000.00 in Stock
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc Major Shareholder Purchases $4,800,000.00 in Stock
Microsoft Co. EVP Margaret L. Johnson Sells 35,000 Shares
Microsoft Co. EVP Margaret L. Johnson Sells 35,000 Shares
Insider Selling: NextEra Energy Inc CEO Sells 70,968 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: NextEra Energy Inc CEO Sells 70,968 Shares of Stock
GlaxoSmithKline Given a GBX 1,700 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
GlaxoSmithKline Given a GBX 1,700 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€6.80” Price Target for Kloeckner & Co SE
Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€6.80” Price Target for Kloeckner & Co SE


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report