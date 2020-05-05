Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON COG opened at GBX 21.50 ($0.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.80. Cambridge Cognition has a one year low of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 73 ($0.96). The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15.

About Cambridge Cognition

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops digital health products. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online patient recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from phases I-IV or a cognitive testing software that enhances the chances of success and minimizing the risk of failure in neuroscience research; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

