Bunzl’s (BNZL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BNZL. UBS Group cut shares of Bunzl to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,450 ($32.23) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 1,920 ($25.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Bunzl to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,195 ($15.72) in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,809.50 ($23.80).

LON:BNZL opened at GBX 1,669.50 ($21.96) on Tuesday. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 1,242 ($16.34) and a one year high of GBX 2,354 ($30.97). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,602.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,914.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 132.20 ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 127.70 ($1.68) by GBX 4.50 ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunzl will post 12979.4266057 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,902 ($25.02), for a total transaction of £101,680.92 ($133,755.49).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

