Cairn Energy’s (CNE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CNE. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.12) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 264 ($3.47) to GBX 259 ($3.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cairn Energy to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 183 ($2.41).

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Shares of LON:CNE opened at GBX 117.30 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 155.76. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 57.35 ($0.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The firm has a market capitalization of $668.55 million and a P/E ratio of 7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.