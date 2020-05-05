Cairn Energy’s (CNE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CNE. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.12) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 264 ($3.47) to GBX 259 ($3.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cairn Energy to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 183 ($2.41).

Shares of LON:CNE opened at GBX 117.30 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 155.76. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 57.35 ($0.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The firm has a market capitalization of $668.55 million and a P/E ratio of 7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Analyst Recommendations for Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Charles G. Goldman Sells 88,317 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings Stock
Charles G. Goldman Sells 88,317 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings Stock
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc Major Shareholder Purchases $4,800,000.00 in Stock
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc Major Shareholder Purchases $4,800,000.00 in Stock
Microsoft Co. EVP Margaret L. Johnson Sells 35,000 Shares
Microsoft Co. EVP Margaret L. Johnson Sells 35,000 Shares
Insider Selling: NextEra Energy Inc CEO Sells 70,968 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: NextEra Energy Inc CEO Sells 70,968 Shares of Stock
GlaxoSmithKline Given a GBX 1,700 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
GlaxoSmithKline Given a GBX 1,700 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€6.80” Price Target for Kloeckner & Co SE
Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€6.80” Price Target for Kloeckner & Co SE


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report