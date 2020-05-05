John Laing Group’s (JLG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

John Laing Group (LON:JLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JLG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.79) target price on shares of John Laing Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of John Laing Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised John Laing Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of John Laing Group stock opened at GBX 364.10 ($4.79) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 330.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 358. John Laing Group has a 1 year low of GBX 278.20 ($3.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 402.40 ($5.29). The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

In other news, insider Nicholas Toby Hiscock sold 5,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.78), for a total transaction of £20,023.08 ($26,339.23). Also, insider Luciana Germinario bought 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £9,953.40 ($13,093.13). Insiders sold a total of 16,560 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,182 over the last 90 days.

About John Laing Group

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

