Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Capital Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Capital Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $24.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.25 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBNK. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 319,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 30,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

