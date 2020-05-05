Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commerzbank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Matouskova now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerzbank’s FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 408.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.