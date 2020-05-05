FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Earthstone Energy Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESTE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $2.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $139.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.56 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $66.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.16 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,236,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 161,174 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14,252.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 731,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 726,897 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the period. 24.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

