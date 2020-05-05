Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Glanbia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $4.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glanbia’s FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glanbia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

GLAPY opened at $50.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.85. Glanbia has a 1 year low of $45.48 and a 1 year high of $95.53.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

