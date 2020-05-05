Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 66,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $207.09 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 32.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Beach Brands Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

