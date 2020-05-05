Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,397 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53.

