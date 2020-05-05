Intercontinental Exchange Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.50 Per Share (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a report released on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.31. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ICE. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.93.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $89.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,205 shares of company stock valued at $19,404,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,518,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,190,000 after purchasing an additional 85,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,203,000 after acquiring an additional 299,251 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,896,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,275,000 after acquiring an additional 466,102 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,263,000 after acquiring an additional 632,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

