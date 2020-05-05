Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Immersion worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Immersion by 11.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 59,106 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Immersion by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 87,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Immersion by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 25,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Immersion news, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $45,894.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,240.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $200.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Immersion had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 55.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Immersion from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

