Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,818 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Drive Shack were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wesley R. Edens bought 751,955 shares of Drive Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,167.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,427,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,552,770.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Jr. Goodfield acquired 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $26,144.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,659 shares in the company, valued at $58,761.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,236,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,861. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

DS opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.58. Drive Shack Inc has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 184.46% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Drive Shack Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

