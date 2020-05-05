Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 2,037 Shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) by 2,716.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2,863.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 171,516 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,527,000. FMR LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,049,000 after acquiring an additional 385,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in 10x Genomics by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 87,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 60,333 shares during the last quarter.

TXG stock opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $108.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.97.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $651,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 946,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,645,043.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management I, sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $44,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 837,500 shares of company stock valued at $49,657,313.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

