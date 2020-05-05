PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56,914 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PDL BioPharma were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDLI. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $2,316,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in PDL BioPharma by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,811,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,857,000 after buying an additional 345,924 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $974,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PDL BioPharma by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 135,819 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDLI stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. PDL BioPharma Inc has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $394.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.86.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of ($5.80) million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDL BioPharma Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

PDLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. PDL BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

