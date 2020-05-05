Bank of America Corp DE Has $163,000 Holdings in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 961,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 324,471 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at $2,002,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 186,584 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 264,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 153,790 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth $1,078,000. 52.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard B. Hancock bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,410 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDMO opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $347.36 million, a PE ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 2.29. Avid Bioservices Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDMO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Bioservices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

