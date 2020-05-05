Bank of America Corp DE Purchases New Position in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.25% of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASLN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR alerts:

NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $50.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.34.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ASLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.06.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.