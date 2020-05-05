1,849 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 536,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,577,000 after acquiring an additional 28,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,633,000.

Shares of BATS:BBRE opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.94.

