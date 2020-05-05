Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $184.58

Clipper Logistics PLC (LON:CLG)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.58 and traded as high as $213.20. Clipper Logistics shares last traded at $208.00, with a volume of 43,784 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $212.47 million and a PE ratio of 15.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 184.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 246.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,015.79.

Clipper Logistics Company Profile (LON:CLG)

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, port deconsolidation logistics, retail consolidation, multichannel, warehousing, secure logistics, transportation, and contract packaging services.

