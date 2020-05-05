Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) PT Lowered to $211.00

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $232.00 to $211.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WLTW. MKM Partners cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks restated an average rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $215.86.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $183.34 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $220.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

