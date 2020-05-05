Bank of America Corp DE Has $164,000 Stake in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,738 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth $721,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 18.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 188,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,245,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCKY opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. Rocky Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 4.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocky Brands Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other news, insider Curtis A. Loveland bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

