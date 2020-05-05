Bank of America Corp DE Purchases New Shares in Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR)

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 183,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.18% of Hi-Crush as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCR opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.39. Hi-Crush Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $125.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million. Hi-Crush had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 64.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Hi-Crush Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Hi-Crush from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hi-Crush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Hi-Crush to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Hi-Crush to a “sell” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

Hi-Crush Company Profile

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

