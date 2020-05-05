Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,352 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,167,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,090,000 after buying an additional 1,349,662 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,251,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,390,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 38,060 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,353,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RUBY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

RUBY opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $98,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Coughlin acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $104,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $261,480 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

