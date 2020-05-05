Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,756 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PaySign were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PaySign by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in PaySign by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 136,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PaySign by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PaySign by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PaySign during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PaySign alerts:

PAYS stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.51 million, a PE ratio of 59.77 and a beta of 1.83. PaySign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $18.67.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). PaySign had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of PaySign from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PaySign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS).

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.