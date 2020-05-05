Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASA. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 14,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 134,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 94,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $15.14.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments.

