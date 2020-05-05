Bank of America Corp DE Sells 77,828 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,828 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 16.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 202,283 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 172,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 457.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 457,473 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $26,304.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,064.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.91. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.47. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VYGR. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

