Bank of America Corp DE Sells 77,828 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,828 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 16.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 202,283 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 172,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 457.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 457,473 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $26,304.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,064.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.91. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.47. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VYGR. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in PaySign, Inc.
Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in PaySign, Inc.
Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd
Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 77,828 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 77,828 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc
Bank of America Corp DE Has $169,000 Stake in Unity Biotechnology Inc
Bank of America Corp DE Has $169,000 Stake in Unity Biotechnology Inc
Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Manchester United PLC
Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Manchester United PLC
Zagg Inc Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE
Zagg Inc Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report