Bank of America Corp DE Has $169,000 Stake in Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Unity Biotechnology worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBX opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $316.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.22. Unity Biotechnology Inc has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology Inc will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

