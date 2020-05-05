Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MANU. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Manchester United by 7,136.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Manchester United by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Shares of MANU opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $649.93 million, a P/E ratio of 93.94 and a beta of 0.86. Manchester United PLC has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.04 million. Manchester United had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Manchester United PLC will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Manchester United from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU).

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.