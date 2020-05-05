Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,711 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Zagg worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Zagg in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zagg during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zagg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Zagg by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zagg by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,577 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZAGG opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zagg Inc has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $9.01.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.16). Zagg had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zagg Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zagg news, CEO Chris Ahern purchased 14,705 shares of Zagg stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $39,703.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Terino purchased 30,000 shares of Zagg stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 70,478 shares of company stock valued at $212,247 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZAGG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Zagg from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

