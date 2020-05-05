Bank of America Corp DE Has $175,000 Stock Position in Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Stratus Properties worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

STRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ STRS opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.12 million, a PE ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26. Stratus Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.